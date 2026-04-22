PCSD says man kills wife then himself

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a man killed his wife then himself Tuesday outside a home near North Camino de Oeste and West Oasis Dr.

PCSD says they responded around 6:00 p.m., and once arriving to the scene, deputies saw the 72-year-old man shoot himself in the driveway.

His wife, a 64-year-old, was also found dead nearby with a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but both the man and his wife were pronounced dead at the scene.

PCSD says the investigation remains ongoing.