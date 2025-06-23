Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismNorthside News

Actions

PCSD arrests shooting suspect after Northside incident involving female victim

PCSD
KGUN 9
PCSD
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department made an arrest last week in connection with the shooting of a female victim earlier in the month.

PCSD arrested Mario Pena-Chaidez on June 19 after detectives determined he was the shooting suspect related to the incident days prior.

According to PCSD, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:50 p.m. near El Tovar Avenue and Garnette Street on the north side of Tucson on June 14. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a woman with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives investigated the scene, interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, which led them to Pena-Chaidez, who was interviewed and arrested on June 19.

Pena-Chaidez was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing. PCSD said anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

NORTHSIDE RESOURCES

Tucson Ward 3 City of Tucson Resources Amphitheater School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism