PCSD arrests shooting suspect after Northside incident involving female victim

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department made an arrest last week in connection with the shooting of a female victim earlier in the month.

PCSD arrested Mario Pena-Chaidez on June 19 after detectives determined he was the shooting suspect related to the incident days prior.

According to PCSD, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:50 p.m. near El Tovar Avenue and Garnette Street on the north side of Tucson on June 14. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a woman with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives investigated the scene, interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, which led them to Pena-Chaidez, who was interviewed and arrested on June 19.

Pena-Chaidez was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing. PCSD said anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.