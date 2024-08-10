PACC reaches out to community with free pet food and supplies in monthly event

TUCSON, Ariz — Pet food prices have surged by 24% from 2021 to 2024, according to the Consumer Price Index.

As inflation continues to affect the cost of living, pet owners in Tucson face the added burden of soaring pet food prices, leading many to struggle with the expenses of caring for their furry companions.

In response, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) has stepped up to support local pet owners, ensuring that pets remain in loving homes despite financial hardships.

The organization’s community outreach events meet at various locations in the city to provide free pet food and other supplies for pet owners who may be in need.

“Folks who may otherwise be having to unfortunately look at giving up their pet or struggling to keep their pets, really all they need is some help like food or supplies,” said Hayleigh Murdock, Public Information Officer at PACC. “So we try to do these to help keep these pets with their families.”

Murdock spoke about the need for events like these in times of inflation.

“Pet food is expensive right now,” she said. “Having pet food can make the difference between having to wait longer until the next paycheck comes.”

PACC’s sister organization, Friends of PACC, funds the entire effort, ensuring that food, supplies and workers are available for the events. All the food and supplies are provided through donations.

“The reason why we’re able to do these programs is because our community helps us,” Murdock said. “The more help we can get, the more we can do these things.”

On a sunny Friday morning, a line of people and their pets formed around the corner at the Flowing Wells Assembly of God, one of PACC’s regular community outreach events.

Tucson resident James Goodson, who attended the event, expressed his gratitude for the program amid rising costs.

“I come down here to get some pet food that’s kind of costly in the store right now,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to give them the food and, in return, they give you the emotional support and love that a person can use.”

Another attendee, Wiz, said that events like these are important for those, like herself, that are on fixed incomes. She spoke about her deep bond with her Chihuahua/Pug mix, Wettle.

“He’s my life,” she said. “Depression, anything, sadness. All you got to do is look at a dog. I look at him and he makes me happy.” she said.

For PACC, the events serve a dual purpose that benefits both the organization and pet owners.

“It’s really important to us as an organization to keep pets with those families,” Murdock said. “Both to keep them out of the shelter system but also to keep them with the people who love them, who are going to take the best possible care of them.”

The outreach events are scheduled regularly, with the first Friday of every month at the Flowing Wells Assembly of God and the first Tuesday of every month at Freedom Park, located at 29th Street on the south side.

Those interested in helping can purchase items through PACC’s Amazon wish list or donate to Friends of PACC on their website.

Food and supply donations can also be given directly at the PACC main office at 4000 N Silverbell Road.

Those needing help with their pets can visit PACC's Pet Support services, or stop by the main office for food and supplies.