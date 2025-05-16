One step closer: tiny home village soon to help unhoused neighbors on Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One non-profit in Tucson will soon provide a tiny home village for unhoused neighbors in Tucson. This week, the hygiene unit that has bathrooms and showers was delivered to the property.

The Homing Project was started over three years ago by J Kristin Olson-Garewal and her son Raj. Their goal is to provide immediate housing and assistance towards those who need a place to live.

"People just see the real need to just help people get off the streets as soon as possible," Olson-Garewal said. "And that’s why we are doing these tiny little houses as opposed to building apartment buildings that would be more permanent. These are long term transitional. We'll just get them off the street, get them a dignified, and heated and cooled.”

The property on the northside is set to have 10 units and Olson-Garewal is hoping to get five more. The land was donated by Southern Arizona Land Trust.

"It’s a drop in the bucket,” she said. “I just can’t imagine the lack of dignity that people go through.”

There will be job training and other assistance in the village, she said. They'll accept clients through the City of Tucson's Housing First program. However, it's just a start as she said they plan to have other properties with about 100 units.

She hopes more people will join their team of 350 volunteers.

“If people would donate we would very much appreciate it," she said.