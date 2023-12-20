911 dispatcher finds love for baking after severe head injury

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Rural Metro Fire 911 dispatcher is choosing the sweet life after suffering a horrible accident.

April 23, 2022, is a day that dramatically changed Leisa Mytych’s life.

“It was a really busy day. I'm not even sure what exactly made me pass out but I just passed out and hit the corner of granite," said Mytych.

She doesn’t remember much from that day, but recalls a fall in her bathroom causing her to hit her head.

“I remember waking up and seeing blood and somehow I got my phone, it must have fallen on the floor with me. I don't even remember finding it, but I grabbed it," she said. "I took a picture of my head and I sent it to my husband. I just told him I'm gonna go to bed and sleep it off.”

She slept for three days and when she woke up her memory was blurry. A year and a half later, Mytych says she still feels the daily effects of her fall. Things like dizziness, headaches, nausea and brain fog.

Her husband, a firefighter she used to dispatch daily, had to tell her boss that she wouldn’t be able to come in for a bit.

“At first when all this happened, I was like oh man, what am I going to do.... I don't have my job," said Mytych. It was a hard pill to swallow for her after spending so many years as a dispatcher.

“They decided last December that they couldn't hold my position for me anymore. They said that I'd be welcome back to interview again but I'd rather do this," she said.

Smiling from ear to ear, finding a new hobby in the kitchen. Baking custom desserts, everything from cookies and cakes. Mytych found a special way to heal.

From the nonstop life of a dispatcher, she now enjoys the calming world of her kitchen.

“Losing something I thought was going to be a huge part of the rest of my life became something better," she said.

For more information on Leisa Mytych's story and her new venture, visit her Facebook page or email justdessertsbyleisa@gmail.com