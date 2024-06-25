Northside reading program needs 200 volunteers for upcoming school year

Literacy Connects is a local organization that works to build reading skills for young children. They’re in major need of a couple hundred volunteers for their Reading Seed program.

The Reading Seed program needs 200 volunteers just like Lori Alexander, a children's book author and a three-year reading coach with the program.

Reading Seed is a program that pushes kids to not only view reading as an enjoyable experience, but also helps create a healthy relationship with books. The program works with about 800 students each school year.

“It’s just a joy to see them grow," Alexander said.

Each coach is paired with three students in kindergarten through second grade. During the school year, they spend thirty minutes with each student reading and going over literacy-related materials the students find interesting.

“You might start with students that can hardly even sit still enough to listen to a story," Alexander said. "But I think the great thing about this program is that you see so much growth.”

Data from The National Literacy Institute shows 54% of adults have a literacy below sixth-grade level, making programs like Reading Seed so important to our youth as they’re in the early stages of their education.

“At the end of each session, the kids get to choose a book to take home with them," said Alexander. "They’re gaining maybe 25 or 30 books over the course of the school year.”

Students are encouraged to read anything they find interesting because reading doesn’t always mean cover-to-cover. It can be as simple as reading a whiteboard or a traffic sign.

“So you might find a book on how to draw dinosaurs; let’s see, you really like drawing, let’s look at this book and see what we can learn from it," Alexander said. "Let’s get some information from books about the things you love.”

Training is required to join Reading Seed, click here if you’re interested in becoming a reading coach or call (520) 882-8006.