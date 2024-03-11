Watch Now
Northside crash at Oracle and Wetmore turns deadly

Police say 74-year-old Sharon Green died from her injuries on Saturday
Tucson Police Department
Posted at 6:43 AM, Mar 11, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says a crash on the Northside has now turned deadly.

According to TPD, the crash happened on Thursday, March 7, at the intersection of Oracle Rd. and Wetmore Rd. Officers say 74-year-old Sharon Green was riding in a Toyota, when the driver turned and hit a Suburban.

Green died from her injuries on Saturday, while the driver she was with is facing life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the Suburban was also taken to the hospital for "precautionary reasons."

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

