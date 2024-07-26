New school year, new teachers — And Flowing Wells Unified School District is celebrating them all

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The silence on the Flowing Wells High School campus infiltrates every hallway and outdoor courtyard. Until the marching band's chorus of trumpets bursts through the silence. Then, the chants from the cheerleaders ring through the area right in front of the cafeteria.

The celebration is for the new teachers in the district. Throughout Thursday morning, the teachers received treats and a bus tour to visit each FWUSD school.

“There’s incredible sense of community and a shared mission here,” Shane Holly, one of the new teachers, said. “It’s been awesome to make connections with some amazing teachers.”