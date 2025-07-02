More Tucson teens turn to driving school over summer break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With school out for the summer, many Tucson teens are trading pool time for the driver’s seat. Local driving schools are seeing a surge in enrollment as families seek help navigating the rite of passage behind the wheel.

At Stop & Go Driving School, lead instructor Peter Fell says summer is their busiest season.“Their schedules are wide open... we get busy,” Fell said.

Arizona doesn’t require driving school to get a license, but more parents are signing up their teens to ease the stress that comes with teaching them at home.

“The parents are too nervous…. But we do get our own break,” Fell said, referring to the dual-control cars instructors use to keep lessons calm and safe.

Fell says his own learning experience was more chaotic, just him and his dad in the car, trying not to stall the engine. “Clutch, brake, gas, and Dad telling me, ‘Don’t kill the car,’” Fell said.

Now, Fell and his team aim to offer a more structured, supportive approach. “They’re in a peaceful environment. We don’t yell,” he said.

Driving school can also come with benefits like insurance discounts. Students are required to complete five two-hour lessons to finish the program.