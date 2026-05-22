More construction hits Grant Rd near I-10 with months-long closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Brace yourselves, drivers. More construction is coming to Grant Road, this time near Interstate 10, where a months-long closure is now in place.

Drivers heading westbound on Grant Road near I-10 will not be able to turn onto the freeway for the next several months.

Grant Road is now closed between the westbound I-10 frontage road and Flowing Wells Road as crews begin work at the Grant Road underpass near the Union Pacific Railroad.

Google Earth Grant Rd Underpass closure

Drivers heading eastbound on Grant Road at the underpass will also see changes. Only one left-turn lane will remain open to access westbound I-10.

Drivers will have to use detour routes, including Miracle Mile, Speedway Boulevard, and the I-10 frontage roads, to get around the closure.

The closure is expected to remain in place through early August 2026.

Athena Kehoe Grant Rd near the underpass

Rachel Hutchinson is a Public Information Specialist with the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility. She explains the city intentionally started the project during the summer months, when traffic is typically lighter as snowbirds leave Southern Arizona.

“Crews will be doing double shifts as well as weekend work to make sure this project stays on time. Additionally, sidewalks will be maintained to allow for pedestrian access in the area,” Hutchinson says.

The voter-approved Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) project is designed to reduce congestion along Grant Road while improving traffic signals and crosswalks in the area. The project also includes drainage and ADA upgrades and is part of a larger effort to widen Grant Road to six lanes.