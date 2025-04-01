Miracle Manor residents kick off Earth Month with neighborhood cleaning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Community members and city leaders gathered on the north side this morning to pick up trash for the third annual Earth Month Kick-Off in the Miracle Manor neighborhood.

What started as a neighborhood clean-up turned into something much more. Steven LaTurco, Community Services Project Coordinator for the City of Tucson Environmental Services, says this event was a chance for neighbors and city officials to meet and discuss how they can make Miracle Manor a cleaner place.

“Tucson is a beautiful city, but it cannot remain beautiful just by itself. Nor can it remain beautiful just with the city alone doing the work," said LaTurco.

LaTurco tells me they’re working closely with neighborhood associations around Tucson to organize clean-up events like the Earth Month Kick-Off.

“The City of Tucson Environmental Services Department really wants to support neighborhood associations that are cleaning up their own neighborhoods by offering tools, support," said LaTurco. "We pick up the refuge afterwards.”

Laturco says the Miracle Manor neighborhood is a changing community, adding that new residents moving into the area are meeting Tucsonans who’ve lived there for decades.

“This area has taken on such a fantastic transformation, not only from the new housing that's coming up, but also the new businesses that are establishing in this area, for example, Juanito's Taqueria," said LaTurco.

Miracle Manor isn’t Claudia Bungard’s neighborhood, but she showed up to set a great example for her kids.

“I think we should do this the same way we want to teach our kids to keep their space clean, we should help by cleaning up our space, not in the house, but in our neighborhoods," Bungard said.

Laturco tells me you can contact his office to set up a Team Up to Clean Up in your neighborhood.

The next neighborhood clean-up for the Thrive in the 05 area will be on April 22nd, which is Earth Day. More details are here.