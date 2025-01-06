Loya’s Courtyard brings creativity to life on Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What began as a small idea inspired by a family pottery business has grown into a unique destination for creativity and artistry in Tucson. Since 2010, Loya’s Courtyard, at 2925 N. Oracle Road, has showcased more than 3,000 unique metal and outdoor pieces, offering customers the chance to find, or create, something special for their spaces.

Fifteen years ago, Danny and Jessica Loya were inspired by Danny’s mother’s pottery business, located right next door. They decided to expand her work by offering items like pots, fountains and statues.

“When we started this, we wanted to get things that complemented the pottery,” said Danny Loya. “That’s why we sell the fountains and statues and things like that.”

A trip to Mexico turned this simple idea into what the courtyard is now. Danny discovered a large statue of a bull, which quickly sold after being displayed in the courtyard. “My first big statue was a bull, and I had it here just to attract attention,” Danny said. “It sold within two weeks.”

Over the years, Loya’s Courtyard has become known for its unique mix of one-of-a-kind items, from dinosaurs to detailed sculptures. One of Danny’s most memorable pieces was a samurai on horseback. “It was so dressed up and so detailed,” he said. “I miss that piece.”

The Loyas credit Tucson’s vibrant and creative community for the success of their business. “Tucson is full of great people,” Danny said. “Everybody that buys our dinosaurs and big sculptures are very interesting people.”

The courtyard has also become a destination for visitors from around the world. “We’ve met so many cool people,” said Jessica Loya. With the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show just around the corner, the Loyas are preparing to welcome even more visitors to their courtyard of creativity, located near Oracle and Miracle Mile.