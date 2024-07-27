Local gym to help the community beyond exercise — starting with clothes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second year in a row, The Gym of Tucson will host their Style Swap event, which brings a free shopping experience to the community. The gym opened in 2019 and while their mission is exercise, the Style Swap brings the community together, one of the personal trainers Jade Blair said.

"When you walk through the door, it's like family," she said. "We see the needs of our community and we'd like to provide for them just like it's been provided to us in the past.

On Sunday, July 28th from 1-4pm, the gym will be transformed into a boutique for a completely free shopping experience.

“We’ll be hanging clothes on the racks, we’re going to be folding clothes and putting them out,” Blair said. “And not worry about the financial aspect of it, they just have to worry about coming in a looking through stuff and getting the items they need.”

People can donate items like gently used clothes, shoes and even backpacks to the gym. And then, people are able to pick up new pieces for themselves. For the items that aren't picked up, the gym will donate them to organizations including The Haven, Buena Vista Women's Recovery and TMM Family Services.

“Last year’s event went really well and we were able to donate 40 bags of clothing to The Haven,” Blair said. “We just want to give that sense of confidence and make somebody smile and let them know that they are not alone.”