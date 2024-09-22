Kickoff for El Tour de Tucson held on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With El Tour de Tucson just about two months away, the bicycling event’s kickoff was held on Saturday, September 21 at Rillito Park.

Cyclists rode on the Chuck Huckelbery Loop during the Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop, which also helps to promote some of El Tour de Tucson’s nonprofit partners.

Executive Director of Perimeter Bicycling, TJ Juskiewicz says nonprofits are promoting their causes and trying to sign people up to ride for their team. Perimeter Bicycling hosts the race.

“We have 43 different nonprofit booths today, we have 75 nonprofits that are involved with El Tour de Tucson, so what they’re doing today is just talking to riders,” Juskiewicz said.

According to El Tour de Tucson, charities raised just over $6 million in 2023.

“It's a big deal for these charities, some of them it’s their biggest fundraiser out of the year,” the executive director said.

This is the seventh year this kickoff event has been held and Juskiewicz says it's the people that make it so great.

“There’s just amazing people in this community,” he said. “It’s a cycling community, people just love to come out and ride.”

This year’s El Tour de Tucson will take place on Saturday, November 23. Organizers are expecting about 10,000 participants for this year’s event.