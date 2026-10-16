TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After six years of planning and development, Jacobs Park has officially reopened to the public following a year and a half of construction and improvements designed to make the historic park a more inviting place for the community.

Jacobs Park reopens in Tucson after years of planning and construction

Local leaders and residents gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening, marking a new chapter for a park that has long served as a gathering place for Tucson residents.

“I love to see the improvements in the city,” said Adam Townsend, who lives in the area.

For neighbors, the reopening means a renewed opportunity to bring families and friends together.

Marc Monroy

“We are so happy for the opportunity to gather here, to bring families together, to bring our friends together,” said Cecilia Valdez, who lives across the street from the park.

The renovations added recreational amenities, including tennis and pickleball courts and a futsal court. Residents said the improvements could attract more families and create additional opportunities for neighborhood activities.

“It's so exciting to see all the extras, as it'll bring more families and just more fun to this neighborhood,” said Greg Cooper, who lives in the area.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said the park has a long history of serving residents in Ward 3 and remains an important community gathering place.

Marc Monroy

“Jacobs Park has a long, long history of serving people in Ward 3 and has always been an important gathering place for Tucsonans,” Romero said.

The renovated park also incorporates green storm water infrastructure, designed to capture runoff and help direct water into the landscape.

Catherine Nagel, executive director of the City Parks Alliance, said urban parks play an important role in communities beyond recreation.

“Our urban parks are such a vital part of any city's infrastructure,” Nagel said.

The storm water features help collect runoff and use it to support trees and other plants throughout the park.

Marc Monroy

“That water is used to help water the trees and plants that you have here,” Nagel said.

The project cost nearly $10 million, with funding secured through local and federal sources.

U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, said investments in public spaces help support families and future generations.

“Making sure our communities get their fair share, so we can invest in our families, our children, our people and our future, muchísimas gracias and thank you,” Grijalva said.

With its updated recreational facilities and storm water features, Jacobs Park is once again open to residents looking for a place to play, connect and spend time together.