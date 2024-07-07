It's that time of year — The Salvation Army Amphi summer camp season is here!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Amphi building seemingly shook and exploded with music. Because inside the building, a group of kids dance to the upbeat song blaring through the chapel room's speakers. Each day of summer camp at the Salvation Army begins with music and camp chants.

In the midst of the music is Luke Abella. The almost fifth grader has his hands ready to clap to the beat of the music.

“When it comes to the songs, every song is my favorite," he said.

The Salvation Army summer camp is about five weeks long with each day starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

“It’s good! Great! I have friends!" he said.

The campers work on team building activities and have free time to play. One of the campers, Dulce Moreno, said they get to pick a topic to study like photography or cooking.

“We took pictures with the Polaroid camera and we get to decorate them,” she said.

And every Friday, the campers go on field trips to the movies or bowling. Soon, they'll head up to Phoenix to visit the aquarium.

“Here in the second week, we have so much joy because we are able to see them come out of their bubble,” Elizabeth Virgen Sandoval, the youth director, said.

The camp still has spots available for kids to join. It's about $75 per week but Sandoval said they have scholarships available and can work with families on the pricing. More information about the camp can be found here.