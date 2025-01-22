'It's gotten worse': Local business, neighbors look for solutions to increased crime

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From items like a pipe to different sizes of knives, local business owner Monica Carlson said she has to clean up the area around her property from dangerous items nearly every day.

"In the last few years, it's gotten worse," she said. "Open air drug use 24/7 and people passed out around there."

Her family's company has been in business on Fort Lowell for more than two decades.

"The businesses around here are struggling," she said. "They're struggling. We can't keep our employees safe."

She told me they've spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra security.

She and other neighbors started the Tucson Crime Free Coalition a few years ago.

"A lot of our problems are stemming from the bus, there's no accountability, there's no consequences," she said. "We met with city leaders and thought we were going to get this cleaned up and here we are a few years later and it's gotten worse."

City Councilman Kevin Dahl said each business has an individual patrol officer and there is a program called VIVA to help reduce the crime in the area.

He encourages people to continue reporting their concerns to the Ward 3 office and Tucson Police.