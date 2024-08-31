"I know she will always be with us": Loved ones celebrate the life of Zahriya Moreno

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Zion City Church was packed with community members, friends and family as they celebrated the life of Zahriya Moreno. Each spoke about her infecious laughter and her strong belief in Christ.

“I know she will always be with us," Carmen Moreno, her mother, said. "She was a very strong minded spiritual person.”

On August 12th, her daughter was taken away from the community. According to court documents, her boyfriend Angelito Olivas dropped her off at a fire station in Drexel Heights and said she fell off his car as he drove away, leaving her brain dead.

He was charged with aggravated domestic violence and is out after posting a $2,500 bond. Now, the family grieves as they search for justice.

"We’re calling on the justice system to do the right thing,” Robert Moreno, her dad, said.