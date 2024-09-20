Humane Society of Southern Arizona's Pet Pantry & Food Assistance program expands distribution days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) expanded its Pet Pantry and Food Distribution program to support pet owners experiencing financial hardship. It’s an effort to help keep pets at home with their loving families and avoid surrenders.

Pet owners can now get assistance from HSSA four times a month. Previously, distributions only happened once a month. Not only does the program help with dog and cat food, but also items like leashes, bedding and crates depending on what’s available from community donations.

CEO, Kristin Barney, says distributions will take place on the first and third Wednesday and Saturday of each month at HSSA, which is located at 635 W. Roger Road.

“And we're working with schools in the 85705 area to provide off-site distribution, which helps to reduce barriers like transportation," said Barney.

Barney adds how community members were asking for a program extension.

“We want to make sure that pets who have loving families and loving homes are able to stay with them because we know how important the human animal bond is and we want to make sure that we have resources available in all of our animal shelters for the pets who are truly homeless and in most need," Barney said.

Kristen Kiernan uses the pet food assistance program to feed cats in her neighborhood.

“I didn't know about this program," Kiernan said. "It's not as widely known. And so I was trying to do all this by myself.”

Kiernan works with the Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) team at HSSA and has helped get about 200 cats neutered in her area.

“This program has, you know, completely changed how I was able to to do everything and made it possible," said Kiernan.

Barney tells me HSSA spends over $3,000 a month to run the program and they welcome any donations to continue providing the service.

HSSA's pet distribution schedule hours:



First & Third Wednesdays of each month: 4:00-6:00 p.m.

4:00-6:00 p.m. First and Third Saturdays of each month: 8:00-10:00 a.m.