HSSA calling on community to support its Pet Pantry Program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Keeping pets at home with their families and out of the shelter is so important.

On the north side, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) is calling on the community to support its Pet Pantry Program. The program supports families who are going through financial hardships and need a little support to keep their pets healthy.

The Pet Pantry Program distributes pet food four times a month. In March, HSSA says they donated almost 9,000 pounds of pet food to about 350 families.

Michelle Figueora, chief programs officer for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, says demand is up 330% since last summer.

“We have at least anywhere from 80 to almost 300 people per event," shared Figueroa.

Figueora adds that their Pet Pantry Program, which started over ten years ago, has grown bigger than expected.

“It benefits anyone that is having a moment in their life that they need any kind of assistance. And it may be just to get them from one paycheck to another, or they just have fallen on hard times." said Figueroa.

The distribution schedule is as follows:



First & Third Wednesdays of each month: 4-6 p.m.

4-6 p.m. First and Third Saturdays of each month: 8-10 a.m.

8-10 a.m. Location: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Main Campus - look for the Freeman Education and Behavioral Center, 635 W. Roger Rd.

Pet owner Samantha Wood said last year she was sick and out of work. Support from programs like the one offered by the Humane Society helped her keep her dogs, Penny and Yogi, nourished while she recovered.

“Pets are a huge part of our lives, they are family," Figueroa said. "We don't want anyone to have to make the decision between feeding themselves and feeding their family member.”

HSSA is asking for pet food and monetary donations to keep the program running for those who need it. If you'd like to drop off donations, HSSA is located at 635 W. Roger Rd.