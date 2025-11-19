Hot topic at Amphi school board meeting: Transgender student bathroom policies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 100 community members packed the Amphitheater School District Board meeting Tuesday night to discuss transgender students using bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. Some people said there was no harm being done while others said it wasn't right.

The topic wasn't on the official agenda, but parents and community members used the public comment time to express their views on student safety and transgender rights in schools.

Kimberly Mcallister said she came to advocate for girls at Canyon del Oro High School. She said a biological male student has been using the girl's facilities and that shouldn’t be happening.

"I know they are already giving him a place to change for P.E. which is fantastic, gives him his privacy, his dignity. The girls have theirs. And so my solution was just do the same with the restroom and then everyone is protected," McAllister said.

Gabe Lopez is a recent graduate from Catalina Foothills High School. He said his transition into a man started socially in second grade. He said he attended the meeting to show support for his transgender community.

"People will tell you who you're supposed to be and how you're supposed to be and you shouldn't listen to them cause you're your own person and you can do whatever you want," Lopez said. "I would never listen to somebody who told me I should be in the girl's bathroom cause that's not where I would be comfortable."

His mother, Chris Lopez, stood by his side, expressing how proud she is of Gabe.

"In the years that my son attended high school and was able to use the bathroom he was most comfortable in, it never created a dangerous situation for himself or for others," Chris Lopez said.

Rachel Cramton has a transgender daughter, and she questioned the focus on bathroom policies.

"So I think the challenge gets focused on bathrooms, whereas the issue is more the rights to be who they are and use the bathrooms that are comfortable for them. The fact that we're having a conversation of bathrooms seems a little bit silly in its core," Cramton said. " I've been using the women's room for 56 years and I've never seen anyone else's genitalia in the bathroom, so that question or concern seems very strange to me," Cramton said.

Mcallister says she knows it stressful for the girls to have boys in their restroom and wants all kids to feel protected.

"We don't hate anyone. We love and care for all children. That's just a responsibility as a society, to love kids and to take care of them. That's what we've always been about," McAllister said. "I felt like I was standing up for all the kids and had a great solution. It's just sad because it just seems like no matter what if you don't give the other side everything they want, they just tell you you're hateful and mean and transphobic, and we're really not."

Superintendent Todd Jaeger clarified that the district must follow federal and state laws regarding discrimination.

"The law in the Ninth Circuit is unambiguous. Multiple cases have established that discrimination based on transgender status is discrimination on the basis of sex under Title IX. Specifically in cases like AC versus Shelton and SL versus San Diego Unified School District, the Ninth Circuit has held that denying a transgender student access to facilities consistent with their gender identity constitutes illegal discrimination under Title IX," Jaeger explained.

He says despite his feelings and beliefs as superintendent or the feelings of any governing board member, they do not have the right to ignore or violate the law.

Chris says the school board is doing everything right.

"I’m also here to support the board and their continued adherence to Title IX because that’s important and that’s what they’ve been doing. That’s what they should continue doing.”

Jaeger said student safety is their priority and action has been taken to modify all of their locker rooms to build an individual private shower and changing stalls.

"The doors and the walls are nearly ceiling to floor, and this in combination with appropriate supervision helps to ensure the safety and well-being of our students within the limits of the law that is dictated to us,," Jaeger said.

