Honoring lives lost on the streets: National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As part of National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, Primavera Foundation, along with city leaders, clergy, and Tucson community members, are hosting an annual ceremony to commemorate the lives of those who died while living on the streets.

The ceremony is Monday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m. at Evergreen Mortuary and Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Road.

Since 1983, Primavera Foundation has focused on addressing the root causes of homelessness, including services such as shelters and intervention and prevention programs.

Primavera reports that while homelessness has decreased from its 2022 peak, the 2025 Point-in-Time (PIT) count facilitated by the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness identified 1,281 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, more than twice the 2020 figure.

In addition, after a sharp decrease between 2019 and 2022, the number of persons experiencing sheltered homelessness increased by over 42% since 2022.

Primavera is accepting donations, such as blankets, jackets, gloves, hats, grocery gift cards, books and hygiene items at the memorial service.

Items may also be dropped off at the Primavera Foundation Training Center, 151 W. 40th Street. Visit its website to make arrangements.