Holistic nutrition for pets: A growing trend for healthier, more affordable long-term care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With rising costs, many pet owners are turning to holistic nutrition to keep their pets healthy. One local pet nutritionist is on a mission to offer natural, affordable alternatives to traditional veterinary care.

Dani Dominguez, founder of SunBright Wellness, uses holistic practices to help pets thrive. She believes this approach can prevent common illnesses, potentially saving owners money on costly vet visits in the long run.

Holistic care, rooted in treating the cause of illness rather than just the symptoms, is gaining traction. Dominguez explains that conditions like ear infections can be linked to imbalances in specific organs, which can be addressed through food therapy.

While she emphasizes that holistic care isn't a substitute for veterinary visits, Dominguez believes it can complement traditional treatments and reduce the need for expensive procedures. In the long run, she says, preventing chronic conditions like kidney disease or diabetes through proper nutrition can save pet owners thousands of dollars.

Dominguez urges pet owners to consult their veterinarians for serious health issues, but stresses the potential benefits of holistic care as a preventative measure.