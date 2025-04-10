High demand: Growing dispensary scene in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new dispensary is opening on Tucson's north side, the latest expansion of D2 Dispensaries. The company now operates three of the largest dispensaries in Arizona, right here in Tucson.

With the grand opening of the D2 on 3906 N. Oracle Rd. Suite 110, there are now over 20 dispensaries in Tucson.

Founder and partner of D2 Dispensaries, Moe Asnani, tells me this location on Oracle was chosen because of the high traffic volume.

"We have been working on this location for about two years and we've been in the industry for about 13 years. So, really this is a labor of love to have all the products that are made here locally, you know, have three locations where people can easily get them," Asnani said.

This Northside expansion could help boost our local economy because Arizona imposes a 16% excise tax on recreational marijuana.Asnani says D2 employs over 200 people in Tucson with Halo Cannabis. He says the new Northside location is a partnership between D2 and Halo.

"As of now, we control about 30,000 square feet of licensed cannabis retail in Tucson," Asnani said.

D2 operates the only drive-thru dispensaries in Tucson; the other is on the east side off Kolb Road and 22nd Street.

"The drive-thru is really exciting for us because we have done that at our Eastside location," said Asnani. "We get transaction times down to under 3 minutes, sometimes 2 1/2 minutes. So, people are able to get in and out and we want to implement the exact same thing here."

Asnani says the drive-thru at the new location is opening over the next few weeks.