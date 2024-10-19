'Hearts that Purr;' Retirement home for senior cats who have outlived their owners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The average cat lifespan is 13–17 years, according to PetMD, though many can live to be 20 years old or more — so, what happens if a cat outlives its owner?

Nonprofit'Hearts That Purr' has the answer.

“Sometimes family may wish to take the kitties. Sometimes they may find homes and, you know, that's wonderful," said Feline Wellness Director Rebecca Davis.

But, that might not be the case with older cats who have been orphaned and may be diabetic or disabled — factors that could lead to euthanasia at a traditional shelter.

"In the wake of somebody's death, the family may be left scrambling to wonder what to do with this kitty," Davis explained.

That's why the nonprofit, which currently houses around thirty cats, acts as a retirement home for older cats ranging from fifteen-to-nineteen years old who have been orphaned due to terminal illness, incapacitation, or death of their owners.

Maria Staubs Cat at Hearts That Purr

Their "Feline Guardian" program lets cat owners prepare for this scenario by ensuring a space for their cats.

"It's great to have this as a peace of mind situation," said Karen Kutilek, who volunteers at the rescue and enrolled her two cats in the program.

"I hope I outlive my cats, and if I do, then the money is going to stay in my will to come here anyway, because it's that important," Kutilek said.

She explained why she values the "retirement home" model over a traditional shelter.

"It's just being comfortable," Kutilek added. "Comfortable and not losing everything, not losing their home and their mom. You know, at least they'll have their family."

The program allows Kutilek to keep her "bonded" cats together, which Davis said, is an important part of Hearts That Purr.

"When cats bond very strongly, often you can see them grooming each other, sharing food, or just always being in the same space like these two are," Davis said, pointing to seventeen-year-old cats "Big Guy" and "Baby Girl."

Maria Staubs Rebecca Davis points to a pair of bonded cats at Hearts That Purr

"If a bonded pair is broken up, they can become so sick with grief that sometimes they can even die," Davis said.

But, the nonprofit allows these kitties to live out the rest of their lives still receiving consistent love and care with the help of volunteers — plus, the seniors fostering cats through the "Senior Citzens and Senior Kittizens" foster program.

“We aim it at senior humans who are looking for the companionship and love of the cat," said Davis who estimates 18 cats currently in foster care.