"Good old things" Local collectors gather to open the first indoor flea market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's first indoor flea market is opening on Sunday with over dozens of vintage and antique curators selling classic pieces. From CDs to clothes straight out of the 1970s, there's a piece of history in every inch of the building. Co-organizer Barbara Shuman said the building hosting the flea market is built on top of her childhood home.

"My parents were left with a big empty space so I wanted to find a way to use the building," she said.

For one of the vendors, Mary Vanceza, collecting "good old things" is something that was passed down through generations of her family. Now, she's excited to continue spreading her passion for vintage antiques at First Avenue Flea. She's owned her shop Miss Century Marvels Vintage for about 10 years.

"We really hate to see these wonderful things end up in the land fill," she said. "So it's like we're helping teach others a little bit about history and the value of holding on to good old things."

The First Avenue Flea, which is at 3239 North 1st Avenue, will open for the first time Sunday, November 19th at 7am and will close at 2pm. But the market will reopen every third Sunday of the month. Parking can be found across the street at Stone Cactus Waterfalls.