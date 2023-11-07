Watch Now
Golder Ranch firefighters save cat stuck in the tree

Golder Ranch Fire District<br/>
Posted at 2:59 PM, Nov 07, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire District (GRFD) firefighters have saved a cat that was stuck in a tree.

Engine 377 responded to the Home Depot parking lot along with the Oro Valley Police Department to save a cat.

The cat wasn't cooperative, but Firefighter Schobel managed to safely reach the top of the truck to get to it.

The cat grabbed Captain Miller's glove as he tried to help from below.

"Overall, no CATastrophes!" the GRFD said.

The cat was saved with no injuries.

