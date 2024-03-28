Get 'egg-cited' for free, family-friendly Easter events this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spring is in the air and a group of "egg-cellent" moms called “Our Little Village” is hopping into action for their free 4th annual Easter Egg Hunt this weekend.

This Saturday’s egg hunt at the Children’s Memorial Park is going to be the biggest one yet.

From egg hunts to pictures with the Easter bunny, you won’t want to miss your chance of finding some of the 7,000 eggs they stuffed with candy and prizes.

Alicia Mujica, a member of “Our Little Village,” says they’re expecting nearly 200 kids to show up.

In previous years, they saw about half of that.

“This is gonna be the best one in town," Mujica said.

Egg hunting isn't the only thing kids can do. There will be plenty of activities available.

A few locals teens volunteered to face paint and do stencils.

Gift cards were donated by several local businesses for children, including Pam’s Fizzy Factory, a spa for kids located inside of Tucson Mall.

“They’re doing a mobile bus, they’re bringing out," said Mujica. "They’re going to be offering pedicures and different spa-type things to kids.”

Thousands of eggs are waiting to be found by lucky kids like Kennedy, whose mom is a member of “Our Little Village.”

Aside from telling me she only wants to find just six eggs, I asked what she’s most looking forward to this weekend.

Jacqueline: “Are you excited for Easter?”

Kennedy: “Yep!”

Jacqueline: “What are you excited about?”

Kennedy: “Picking up some Easter eggs and seeing what’s inside it.”

Mujica tells me “it takes a village” to organize these events, but they do it to see big smiles on kids' faces.

“Wild Katz is another local business that offered free play-time and then Timeless Play," Mujica said. "They offered some drop-off playtime as well.”

“Our Little Village” isn’t short of eggs, but happily welcomes volunteers as well as any type of Easter donations for kids.

The event will be at the Children's Memorial Park on 4875 N. 15th Place and starts at 10 a.m.

If you can't make it to this event but still want to join the community in celebrating, here are some other places you and your family can go this Easter weekend:

