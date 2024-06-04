GAP Ministries provides food and toys to Tucson community

GAP Ministries supports the local community through their warehouse food bank, serving over 200 people each day. When there's an abundance of other items, such as toys, they extend their generosity even further.

Volunteer Errol McDonald said GAP Ministries offers support to everyone in the community. "We just shower them with love because they don’t get that nowhere else but right here at GAP Ministries."

For the past 20 years, GAP Ministries has been serving the community with its food bank. "I think it’s amazing for people in the community. Obviously, there’s a lot of people that are struggling to make ends meet," said Albert Garcia, a local resident. "It’s a beautiful thing to have so many people involved to help out the Tucson community."

In addition to food, GAP Ministries also receives toy donations. McDonald said, "When you give the kids a toy, it’s amazing. I gave a little boy a helicopter the other day and he said, 'Oh my God, thank you so much,' and you can just see the difference."

Local children appreciate these gifts. Anthony Garcia, a young recipient, said, "It’s cool because I got the toys I liked."

Albert Garcia said, "For the kids, it’s priceless. You could see it all over their faces. They’re just happy and full of joy and life, being able to get something they maybe couldn’t get otherwise."

GAP Ministries holds their food drive every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and the next toy distribution is scheduled for June 14.