GAP Ministries is set to build new commercial kitchen with Arizona Gives Day funds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last month, Arizona Gives Day raised over $5 million to support organizations across the state. Among the beneficiaries was GAP Ministries in Tucson, which received $38,000 in just two hours.

The funds will be used to construct a new commercial kitchen at GAP Ministries' facility off I-10 and Prince Road. This kitchen will support their culinary program, which teaches cooking skills to individuals in need, including foster families and those seeking employment.

Annette Medina, a participant in the program, shared how her experience was life changing:

"It literally changed my whole life. I am a single mom of four, and being in the kitchen and serving others has been inspiring. It pushes me to show others that we can succeed."

Due to the recent loss of their previous kitchen, the culinary program had been operating out of a makeshift space and renting another kitchen to produce meals.

"We've been transporting food to a different kitchen, producing 1,000 meals a week," said John Hohn, Executive Chef at GAP Ministries.

The new kitchen will enhance their ability to serve even more people in the community.

Hohn mentioned how the program can be very impactful for those receiving the meals, and for those cooking them.

"It's free for those who need jobs, whether they're underemployed or unemployed. We teach the skills they need to succeed in the industry, setting them up for success."

Construction of the new kitchen will begin once all funds are raised to complete the project. You can donate on their website to help serve those in our community.