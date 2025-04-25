From laundry to job help, one day shelter brings respite to those unhoused

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A resource on the northside of Tucson provides a roof during the day for those experiencing homelessness.

Poverello House opened for homeless men in 2008 and recently, it opened a new location. On Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Poverello House is open for women.

On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the shelter provides services for men.

The goal is to provide community and a place for people to do their laundry or look for job opportunities.

For Elliot Garcia, they said it's an invaluable resource to have a place to go during the daytime.

"I know that there aren't enough resources to give each and every one of us a bed to sleep at nighttime," they said. "It's still awesome to have a place to go during the day time to shower and stuff."

Garcia said life has thrown challenges in their way over the last few years from drugs to job loss.

"This is like the only place that I feel comfortable," they said. "Like I said I struggle with substances but when I'm here I don't even think about that stuff."

Victoria Devasto, the program director, said people can meet with her about each of their cases.

"It allows me to work on people's goals whether that be something simple like getting a phone or more intense like getting a job," she said.

She's worked in housing and behavioral health for the last five years in Tucson and she said the need for services is on the rise.

"One of my focuses in recent years is on immediate care," she said. "When we have this amount of people out on the streets, we need to focus on how they are getting their basic needs met."

Poverello House is looking for more volunteers to help at the shelter, Devasto said.

"The biggest one being just to build relationships with the guests here," she said. "It can be something as simple as talking with someone outside."

If you're looking to volunteer or interested in the services, information can be foundhere.