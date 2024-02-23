From fusing metals to spinning clay, community members inspire each other in Pima County classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucked away in the corner of Tucson's Northside, there's a group of community members learning new skills. Some are learning with a blowtorch and a scrap of metal. And others have a chunk of clay on a wheel with the goal of spinning it into a pot.

It's just a few of the skills that people are learning in Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation's special interest classes. One of the students, Linda Bayne, has attended the classes for the last 16 years.

"You develop such great friendships and we help each other out," she said. "I was good with beadwork but I always wanted to work with metal."

The instructor of the jewelry and metal smith class, Hilary Jones-Wujcik, has taught these classes for the last 17 years. She fell in love with art at young age, but she said teaching others about metalsmithing is the best experience.

"With this you go into a whole new world and find a new part of yourself," she said. "Plus, we change it up, it's not the same lesson every single class."

Pima County also has a pottery and ceramics class. One of the teachers for the course, Laurie Dunham, has taught this class for over 20 years.

"It's therapy almost. They get out of work, they get to come here, relax and have fun," she said. "And these people have been in this class for many years also. So everyone knows everybody and everyone gets along. We just have fabulous students."

The county is looking for more teachers for the special interest classes. Those that are interested can applyhere.