For 15 years, the Endurance Project packs care kits for those in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the last 15 years, Max Morris and volunteers create and deliver care packages for those experiencing homelessness. It started with a homeless man came up to Morris and his daughter asking for help.

He said he didn't need money; he needed a coat . so me and my daughter went out to Goodwill," he said. "We bought him a little kit and it sparked the fire and I told her that's what we're gonna do for now for Christmas -instead exchanging gifts We'll go do this. "

He and volunteers will pack the care kids on Sunday, December 17th at Catalina Brewing at 1 p.m. They are looking for donations of everything — backpacks, socks, blankets, sleeping bags and more. For more information about how to donate and volunteer, you can find it on the Facebook page here.