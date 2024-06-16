Food 4 Life provides perishable food items to those in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the past twenty years, a church on the Northside has been providing thousands of pounds of perishable food items to help meet the needs of the community.

New Life Community Church of the Nazarene, located at 3367 N. Geronimo Ave, hosts Food 4 Life the third Saturday of each month. They distribute about 4,000 to 5,000 pounds of food items that grocery stores would otherwise throw away. Items include fruits, vegetables, dairy products and baked goods.

They partner with Caring Ministries and Midwest Food Bank to make the event possible.

“The reward of giving back is incredible,” Lead Pastor Curt Lunsford said. “Seeing people who their budget just isn’t going to stretch to the end of the month and knowing that we’re helping them get the food they need to keep their families going is a tremendous blessing.”

On average they serve about 75 to 80 families each month. The event is open to anybody in the community. Registration begins at 8am on distribution days.