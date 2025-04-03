Folk in the roads: Tucson Folk Festival takes over downtown streets this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Folk Festival is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary from April 4 to 6, 2025, in downtown Tucson's Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

As Arizona's largest free music festival, it will feature over 150 performances across six stages, showcasing a diverse array of genres including bluegrass, blues, country, jazz, Celtic, zydeco, and various Latin and Mexican styles.

The festival kicks off on Friday with the Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Competition and an evening headliner.

Saturday and Sunday will host performances by national headliners, local and regional acts, family shows, young artist showcases, and music workshops. Over 400 musicians are expected to perform throughout the weekend.

Wally Lawder, a seasoned performer who has participated in the festival for nearly two decades, appreciates the creative freedom the event offers.

"You can experiment a little more at the folk festival than you can other places," Lawder said. "You're not really worried about the commercial side of it; you just do your thing."

He has also observed a shift in the festival's demographics over the years.

"It used to be a real 'gray hair' festival, honestly it did," he noted. "And it's been great to see it evolve into something more than that."

Organized by the Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, the festival relies on fundraising concerts, grants, and sponsorships to remain free to the public.

"We do fundraising concerts, we seek grants and sponsors," said Matt Rolland, TKMA's board president. "And really, it's a lot of different buckets that we have to pay careful attention to."

The festival's economic impact is significant, with an annual contribution of approximately $900,000 to the local economy.

"About 20,000 people downtown over the three days of the festival," Rolland said. "And all those people that come down, they shop at the local vendors, they eat at restaurants, they purchase from the local artisans we have at the festival."

In addition to musical performances, the festival will feature a variety of food vendors, arts and crafts exhibitors, and a beverage garden, creating a family-friendly atmosphere that highlights Tucson's cultural vibrancy.

Attendees are encouraged to support the festival through donations at entry points or online, ensuring the continuation of this cherished community event.

The Tucson Folk Festival offers a unique opportunity to experience a rich tapestry of musical traditions while supporting local artists and businesses.

For Lawder, it's not just about playing. It's about a unique community.

"The folk festival is a gathering of like-minded people."

For a complete list of performance time and stages, visit the Tucson Folk Festival here.