Flutter kicking into summer: Local swim team excited for the season ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With each flutter kick or dive into the pool, the swimmers on the Flowing Wells Dolphins swim team gear up for their upcoming competitions. Throughout the summer, the swimmers compete in meets nearly every Saturday against other Pima County pools.

For Henry Ennen, it's something he's done for the last five years. And it's something he's excited to continue.

"You get real stressed about swimming for less than 30 seconds," he said. "And then when you're done you feel so good and relieved and you're like 'hey I feel so proud of myself'."

He said beyond the swimming and exercise, it's about creating friendships on the team.

"You get to hang out with your friends on the team," Ennen said. "And then get in there and actually racing your friends or people from other pools."

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation has nine pools with lessons and swim team. People can also swim for fun at the pools with a fee of $3 for adults and $1 for kids.