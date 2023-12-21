Flowing Wells High School students help each other through finals — with hot cocoa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the clouds blanketed the sky on Wednesday morning, the need for something warm to drink became top of mind for many students at Flowing Wells High School. Christmas break inched closer by the second bringing their final exams even closer.

So to help get through finals week, Fernanda Argote and her fellow classmates in the Interact Club joined in with other student groups to hand out hot chocolate in the morning. An hour before school, dozens of students lined up ready to grab some hot chocolate and a warm treat.

"It's really nice because a lot of students are stressed about their finals and they just need something warm," Argote said.

The hot coco and baked goods were provided by the Old Pueblo Rotary Club, Albertsons and Sprouts.