Driver enters guilty plea in hit-and-run death of Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The woman who hit and killed a Tucson pedestrian known widely as the 'Umbrella Lady' has taken a guilty plea, according to court documents obtained by KGUN 9.

Many Tucsonans knew Lydia Reis, 63, only by her Umbrella Lady moniker. Prior to the hit-and-run that took her life in early January of 2023, she was often seen walking Tucson under her large umbrella, wearing Victorian era-inspired dresses.

Court documents show Guadalupe Theresa Solis, 53 at the time of the hit-and-run in 2023, pleaded guilty to a felony hit-and-run charge.

Solis will be sentenced to 180 days, about six months, in jail. She will also serve four years probation and her driver's license will be revoked for 10 years, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.

Following the news of her death, many Tucsonans gathered at a memorial set up in her honor at Oracle and Rudasill Roads. She was killed on the Northwest side, near the corner of Ina Road And Giaconda Way.

