Community gathers at Evergreen Cemetery to honor the fallen on Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the sound of “Taps” echoing through the air and wreaths gently placed in remembrance, the community gathered at Evergreen Cemetery on the north side to pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.

The Memorial Day ceremony, organized by the American Legion, carried on a tradition dating back to 1868 when families first began decorating the graves of fallen soldiers. The event served as a solemn reminder of the cost of freedom—and the enduring duty to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Abraham Rodriguez, Commander of the American Legion Post, led the service as master of ceremonies, delivering the invocation and emphasizing the importance of continuing to honor veterans long after the battles have ended.

Alongside Rodriguez, Air Force veteran Nola Maloney reflected on her service and the profound meaning of Memorial Day.

“If you don’t pay attention to history, you’re bound to repeat it,” Maloney said. She talked about her experiences in Europe, noting that countries such as Belgium and France continue to honor the American soldiers who fought on their side in World War II.

“For me, it’s important to preserve these stories from World War II on,” said Peter Silet, a former Army Ranger and once guardian of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. “Because once they pass, that legacy is gone.”

The service was dedicated to two local veterans: Javier Gallego and Helen Glass, the latter a wartime aircraft mechanic who passed away last year after logging over 500 hours of volunteer service at the VA Medical Center.

Gabe "Bear" Cundiff, Commander of Chapter 32-2 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, reminded those in attendance of the significance behind each gravestone.

“If you come to any cemetery, especially one that has veteran graves grouped together, you’re looking at the price of freedom,” Cundiff said. “This is what it costs to enjoy what we enjoy.”

He went on to reflect on the responsibility of each generation. “There’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears over 250 years that have got us where we are now, and we can’t forget that sacrifice,” he said. “Every generation has to maintain it.”

The ceremony included the ceremonial flag presentation, a benediction from Chaplain Conrad Duarte and wreath-laying tributes from multiple veterans organizations.

Evergreen Cemetery’s General Manager, Cathy Fiorelli, welcomed attendees with heartfelt remarks, acknowledging the importance of the space as a sacred resting place for those who served.