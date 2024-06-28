City plans to convert old fire station into resource center to help address homelessness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In order to help address homelessness in Tucson, The City of Tucson has plans to repurpose one of its vacant properties in the Amphi neighborhood on the north side.

Tucson Fire’s Station No. 8, 250 W. King Road, was replaced with a new station at 1025 W. Prince Road a couple years ago.

Now, the vacant property is planned to undergo a total transformation in the coming years to become an emergency shelter, which will be able to house more than 100 people.

On June 18, the city council unanimously approved the rezoning of the property so it could undergo the changes.

Ann Chanecka, the city’s Director of Housing and Community Development said, “We know this project isn’t going to solve everything, but we do believe we need many more projects like this and that this is a good step in the right direction.”

Aside from the current building being repurposed, there are plans for up to 35 micro shelters in the back of the property. They will resemble dorm style living and include a small private room with A/C and heating, along with a communal bathroom and kitchen.

“So this village housing model has both non congregate micro shelters, it has the congregate shelter in the fire station and so it’s a range of different housing options for the unhoused,” Chanecka said.

Those in the Amphi neighborhood will be prioritized to receive the services offered at the site.

It is not intended to be a place where people stay more than a few months. Chanecka said, “Give them a place to become stable, but then either move to another shelter or into permanent supportive housing soon.”

Funding for the project will be coming from a few different avenues, including an almost $1 million federal grant. The city also plans to repurpose as much as they can from the station.

“There’s lockers, the bays are really areas that can be designed to really accommodate a lot of people, but there’s already quite a bit in place there,” Chanecka said.

The city’s next step is to go through the environmental clearance process.