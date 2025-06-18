Chicanos Por La Causa offers bilingual citizenship classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For many immigrants, passing the U.S. citizenship test is a big milestone. On the northside, Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) is making that goal more achievable with bilingual citizenship classes.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

This $50, four-week course is offered to lawful permanent residents who want to become U.S. citizens. The class meets twice a week for two hours to learn U.S. history, in preparation for the 100-question citizenship test.

"In the meantime, you can also just practice some English with other folks that are also doing the same thing," said Sean Goslar, regional manager of immigration services at CPLC.

Today, the class of about six learned about the U.S. Constitution and the current administration.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Goslar states that some people qualify to take the test in their own language, but there are strict requirements.

“You have to be of a certain age, so you have to be at least 50 years of age, have to be a resident for at least 20 years, or be at least 55 and [be a resident of] 15 years. So there's, you know, pretty high requirements for that; but everybody else obviously has to take the English portion," shared Goslar.

He encourages people to attain their citizenship because it opens up many doors.

“Including the right to vote, including, you know, civic duty. But you also even have access to employment that maybe you didn't otherwise have," said Goslar. "We really hope that people just get more civically engaged."

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Goslar tells me the course is offered in a hybrid model for those who need it. The next bilingual citizenship course starts up again on August 5.

If you’re interested, then you can contact CPLC at (520) 918-6782 or email them at tucson.immigration@cplc.org.