'Check on your neighbors:' Northside neighborhoods canvassed ahead of scorching summer heat

It’s heat awareness week.

In honor of that, the American Red Cross, Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Arizona (AZ Blue), and Tucson Electric Power (TEP) canvassed northside neighborhoods to share heat-safety resources.

According to data from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office, 146 people died in Pima County last year from heat-related causes. This heat-canvassing event is trying to prevent that from happening again by spreading heat-relief information, providing electrolytes, and checking on neighbors.

To prepare for the triple digits, about 40 volunteers checked in with people living in the Flowing Wells and Amphi neighborhoods.

Tara Cosentino, community outreach manager at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, was one of the volunteers I joined for the canvassing.

“We wanna make sure that they have the right equipment in their home. That their AC is working, that they don’t need any repairs because right now it’s not too hot, but in a few months it’s gonna be vital that they have these critical resources in their home," Cosentino said.

One of the northside neighbors we met today, John Wayne Ragels, says he prepared early and checked if his coolers worked. Ragles adds that he frequently checks in on his neighbors, too.

“Oh, the scorching heat here is unreal. I mean, I’ve been here for 54 years and I’ve learned to deal with it," Ragels said. "But other people haven’t, when they move here, they don’t realize how bad the heat really gets. All you gotta do is stay hydrated and try to stay cool.”

Paul Penzone with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona also volunteered and shares why checking on your neighbors is important.

“You know that if you were in a dire situation, it would be nice if there were someone there for you. Well, be that extended arm, be that caring person who, even if it is a complete stranger but someone in your neighborhood that you have a chance to interact with or meet, that you remind them you look out for them and you hope that they'll provide that same care for you should you need it or for your loved one," Penzone said.

Find information on cooling centers in Pima County here, and get heat safety tips from the American Red Cross here.