Celebrating the arts: Week-long fine arts festival starts Monday

Fine Arts Festival 2025 is taking place across Tucson all week long. It’s hosted by Quest for Education and Arts, a nonprofit that celebrates dance, music, and visual arts.

This year’s Fine Arts Festival also marks the final curtain call for Quest's long-running homeschool program.

Starting Monday, Quest students are performing more than 100 acts throughout six concerts across Tucson.

“Our first couple of days this year (are) going to be featuring guitar and piano and some really incredible violin students," said Becky Thai, founder and CEO of Quest for Education and Arts.

Thai tells me the arts help kids develop great disciplinary skills.

“We want to grow that, we want to pursue that with them, and we want to offer them the opportunity to have the best possible teachers in that environment," said Thai. "So that if they do want to do something with it, they have that background to be able to do so.”

Thai says after 18 years, Quest is transitioning to a new chapter with more opportunities for students ahead. She adds that Quest will reopen in September with a new name.

“It will be more of a community center," Thai described. "We'll be opening it more for after-school type activities for kids that maybe come from different places around town.”

The schedule for the week-long festival is as follows:



Monday, May 19 @ 2 p.m. | NW Community Church Friends Church, 5950 N. La Cañada Dr.



Monday, May 19 @ 6:30 p.m. | Ironwood Hills Church, 2245 W. Ironwood Hills Dr.



Tuesday, May 20 @ 6 p.m. | Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd.



Wednesday, May 21 @ 6:30 p.m. | Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd.



Thursday, May 22 @ 6:30 p.m. | Scoundrel and Scamp Theater, 738 N. 5th Ave #131



Friday, May 23 @ 6:30 p.m. | Scoundrel and Scamp Theater, 738 N. 5th Ave #131

Tickets are $15 for the entire festival — more details are here.