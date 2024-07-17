Businesses on Oracle losing income as power outage continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Multiple businesses on Oracle remain without power on Tuesday.

The lights went out around six on Sunday at The Jackrabbit Lounge and haven't come back.

“Here we are, Tuesday midway through the day still without power," Owner Keith Caywood said.

The Jackrabbit Lounge staff still has been working around the clock, checking in on damage every four hours.

Caywood said ultimately they had to throw out up to $5,000 worth of food, and continuing to be without power is hurting.

Adam Klepp Caywood uses a head flashlight during the outage.

“We have staff, not staff, they’re family. We’re making sure they can make their income, their rent. I have payroll this week," Caywood said. "The bills don’t stop just because we have lost power.”

Caywood says they can reopen three hours after they get power, he’s encouraging Tucsonans to support all local businesses in the slow summer season and especially after the monsoon damage.