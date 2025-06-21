Building the future: 'We Care Tucson' tech robotics camp teaches STEM skills to underserved youth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer break is usually a time for fun, but for dozens of children at We Care Tucson, it's also a chance to dive into science, technology and engineering — for free.

We Care Tucson’s Tech Robotics Camp, now in its third year, is designed to introduce STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) concepts to youth from underserved communities.

The non-profit organization removes barriers to participation by offering the camp at no cost.

“Our mission is to remove the barriers,” said Meme Aguila, Executive Director of We Care Tucson. “So we don’t ask anything of anybody, so anybody can sign up.”

The camp is funded through grants and donations, including support from United Healthcare, Tucson Electric Power and Cox Media, as well as others.

Inside the cool shelter of the nonprofit's northside headquarters, campers were busy making new friends and assembling working robotic arms.

Some, like 9-year-old Maleigha Jimenez, are finding both joy and a good kind of exhaustion.

“Every time when I go home, I’m really tired,” Jimenez said. “I haven’t been tired for a long time like this! And it actually makes me really happy.”

“I think this is my second or third week, and I love it,” she added.

Campers work on increasingly complex STEM projects. This week’s highlight: building a robotic arm that uses gaming controllers to manipulate movement.

“And then the right controller controls the upper segment,” said 11-year-old Dean Simpkins while demonstrating his creation.

Some former campers have returned as counselors, including Niles King.

“Right now, I’m trying to get into law enforcement,” King said. “But I’d love to do IT stuff within that field — maybe cyber-crimes and stuff like that.”

Though next week’s robotics session is fully booked, families will have another opportunity to participate at Cyborg Water Wars: The Family Edition, scheduled for July 26.

For more information or to register for upcoming We Care Tucson events, visit their website here.