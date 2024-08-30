"Better than recess": New STEAM program launches at one northside elementary school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A brand new program launched at Richardson Elementary School this school year. The school's first STEAM program, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math, is now available for every student in every grade level.

The STEAM teacher Emily Clardy said it's a way for the students to learn new things at their own pace.

"The kids are always enthusiastic when they come in and they are definitely excited to learn," she said. "And I think lots of times in education, the kids are worried about getting the right answer and people telling them how things should be. And with this class, they are really opening up their mind to creativity.”

The fifth grade students are learning about legos and robotics and other grade levels are learning about erosion.