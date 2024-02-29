Baby in stroller dies after being struck by car on Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, February 27, at around 8:30 p.m., a man and baby were struck by car near West Ruthrauff Road and North Kain Avenue.
According to a report from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 34-year-old Marquese Reese was pushing the 11-month-old in a stroller, along with two other adults, when they were hit.
Detectives identified the driver as 32-year-old Colton Ortiz.
Reese was left with minor injuries while the baby had life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to the hospital where the baby later died.
The investigation is still ongoing. Ortiz was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, aggravated assault and aggravated driving under the influence.
