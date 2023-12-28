As winter break continues, Pima County provides a safe place for kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center is just one of the many Pima County centers that are hosting a new program. It's called Winter Break Activities, which is a free, drop-in program for families looking for childcare.

From 10am to 2pm, kids between the ages of five and 11 are doing everything from crafts, playground time and snacks. From 2pm until 5pm, middle schoolers are able to drop in and have a safe place to stay.

"It provides youth to be out of the classroom setting but still in a structured program," Cerina Quiroz, the recreation center supervisor, said.

The Winter Break Activities program is available at all of the Pima County Natural Resources, Park and Recreation community centers.