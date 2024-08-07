Amphitheater School District welcomes back students with new initiatives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Amphitheater School District is kicking off the new school year today, with about 12,000 students returning to classrooms.

Michelle Valenzuela, the district’s director of communications, mentioned several new initiatives. Unlike previous years, the district decided to start school on a Wednesday. Valenzuela explained that this change allows students to ease into the school year with a shorter day, helping them get acquainted with their teachers and classmates before diving into the curriculum on Thursday and Friday.

"We wanted to give students a day to adjust," Valenzuela said. "Wednesday is typically an early out day for professional development, so it's a perfect day for students to get used to their classrooms and meet their teachers."

The district has also achieved a significant milestone by implementing preschool programs at all elementary and high schools. High school students enrolled in the career and technical education class for early childhood education will gain hands-on training in these preschools.

“It’s really cool to see little three-year-olds interacting with high schoolers,” Valenzuela said. “The little ones love it, and the high school students are well on their way to a career in early childhood education.”

Other updates in the district include the bus staff being fully staffed, having 48 bus routes and drivers. The district also has a brand new bus tracking app for parents to know exactly where their child is when they're on their way to school.