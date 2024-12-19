Amphi non-profit, Literacy Connects, helps adults with workforce development

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Amphi non-profit, Literacy Connects, is boosting workforce development in Tucson by providing free classes and tutoring to adults.

Bank of America named Literacy Connects its 2024 Neighborhood Champion, and they were awarded $50,000 for their work in helping adults gain the skills they need for better job opportunities.

The adult programs at Literacy Connects are helping people pick up where they left off and achieve the dreams they had to put aside.

Angel Gracia started the GED program with Literacy Connects in 2018. He had to focus on other important life responsibilities and didn’t earn his GED until this October.

“It’s not as impossible as it seems to complete something that you didn’t finish back when you were young," said Gracia.

Being a parent and working long hours in construction didn’t stop Gracia from reaching his goal.

“I had to manage my time really well to fit in the schedule for the GED to study and finish the course," said Gracia.

The Arizona Department of Education’s official GED testing costs $164, but Sharen O'Brien, executive director for Literacy Connects says it’s free through their adult programs.

“A thriving community is when everybody’s thriving, not just some people," said O'Brien. "So it’s really about making sure that accessibility is there for people to reach their goals.”

That’s why Bank of America’s Neighborhood Champions program grant helps fund their mission.

“Whether it’s helping individuals getting their GED, helping them to find a job, and to get to know employment. All of that impacts an individual to get to the next level," said Adriana Kong Romero, Tucson market president for Bank of America.

Gracia’s next step is finding a school to pursue higher education.

“I would’ve never thought that I would have finished my GED, let alone pursue a Bachelor’s degree," Gracia said.

Gracia says he wants to earn a Bachelor's degree in construction management.